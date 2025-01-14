Ben Johnson was an assistant on the Gophers men’s basketball team the first time the program won at Maryland, in 2017.
Gophers fade away late against Maryland, fall to 0-6 in Big Ten men’s basketball
Minnesota led at halftime but could not control Terrapins freshman center Derik Queen in the second half.
The fourth-year head coach desperately wanted to be part of another victory in College Park on Monday night after his Gophers arrived with a five-game losing streak to open Big Ten play.
The Gophers gave the Terrapins a scare in the first half, but Derik Queen’s career-high 27 points were too much to overcome in a 77-71 loss at Xfinity Center.
The Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) flew straight to Maryland after Friday’s frustrating 80-59 loss at Wisconsin, so they’ll return home with more heartache.
Dawson Garcia, who finished with 21 points, scored a layup with five seconds left, making it 75-71 after the Gophers trailed by double digits, but the comeback effort came too late.
Isaac Asuma and Garcia were both in double figures and combined for 20 points in the first half for the Gophers, who started the night shooting 11-for-17 from the floor, including 5-for-8 from three-point range.
The Terrapins (13-4, 3-3) were outscored 11-0 at one point in the first half and trailed 33-25 before Queen displayed why he’s projected to be an NBA first-round pick this summer.
The 6-10 freshman scored seven straight points, including a dunk just before halftime, but the Gophers led 35-32 at the break.
In a players-led meeting after Friday’s loss in Madison, the Gophers addressed the issues that have kept them from being competitive in the Big Ten.
Entering Monday night, the Gophers had the worst scoring margin in conference play at minus-15 points per game, including 20-point losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.
For the second straight game, the Gophers struggled with turnovers, making 11 in the first half against Maryland.
In the second half, the Gophers had a seven-point lead behind three-pointers from Mike Mitchell Jr. and Lu’Cye Patterson, but the Terrapins responded with a 19-6 run to take control for the first time since early in the game.
Despite picking up his third foul early in the half, Garcia remained in attack mode to keep his team from collapsing the way it did when it was outscored by 20 points in the second half against the Badgers last week.
Garcia went to the foul line six straight times and missed only one, keeping the Gophers close, 56-53.
The frontcourt battle between McDonald’s All-Americans Garcia and Queen was the highlight of the game. But Garcia was called for his fourth foul attempting to block Queen’s dunk with nine minutes to play.
Queen’s slam put Maryland ahead by seven points. That margin remained until the Gophers finally gave their star big man some help in the paint with an emphatic putback dunk by Frank Mitchell that made it 62-57.
A week ago, the Gophers blew an opportunity for their first conference win this season with an 89-88 double-overtime loss against Ohio State at home.
They didn‘t make it that close against the Terrapins, who took an 11-point lead when six straight points from Queen provided a cushion down the stretch.
Asuma and Patterson finished with 15 points apiece for the Gophers, who had 16 turnovers overall and shot just 34.5% in the second half.
The last winless team in Big Ten play, the Gophers are off to their worst conference start since going 0-13 in 2014-15 under Richard Pitino. They’ll try to end the slide Thursday vs. No. 20 Michigan at Williams Arena.
