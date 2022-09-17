Tap the bookmark to save this article.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The sixth-year senior rushed 23 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the fourth 200-yard game in his career. He also tied Darrell Thompson with a program-record 40 career rushing touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Mariano Sori-Marin, Gophers

The senior linebacker had a team-high six tackles, including one for loss, and had one of his team's nine pass breakups.

BY THE NUMBERS

349-39 The Gophers' advantage in total yards in the first half, including 218-23 in rushing yards.

13-for-15 The Gophers' performance on third-down conversions. Colorado converted only 1 of 12.

12 Consecutive games of 100 yards rushing or more by Ibrahim.