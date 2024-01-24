Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at two damaging Gophers basketball losses to the Badgers on Tuesday. The men had a chance to change momentum but again had another close loss. The women, meanwhile, might rue their three-point loss in Wisconsin by the time the season ends. Plus Rand is done trying to figure out the suddenly hot Wild.

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand to talk a little more about Joe Mauer and about appreciating all the great athletes we have in Minnesota. Who is the most likely candidate to reach the Hall of Fame next?

23:00: Rand rethinks his idea that the Packers are now the cursed franchise.

