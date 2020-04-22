The Gophers added an eighth commitment in the month of April in defensive end D'Marion Alexander.

The China Spring, Texas, native announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, had offers from programs such as Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Arizona State.

Alexander is 6-5, 215 pounds and a product of China Spring High School. He is the 13th member of the Gophers 2021 class, which already ranks fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference at this early stage with four four-star recruits.