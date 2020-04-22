The Gophers added an eighth commitment in the month of April in defensive end D'Marion Alexander.
The China Spring, Texas, native announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, had offers from programs such as Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Arizona State.
Alexander is 6-5, 215 pounds and a product of China Spring High School. He is the 13th member of the Gophers 2021 class, which already ranks fifth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference at this early stage with four four-star recruits.
#COMMITTED RTB!! �� pic.twitter.com/xwNxbPloUs— D’Marion Alexander (@_dmariiion) April 22, 2020
Gophers
Gophers
After reopening recruiting, four-star Illinois QB sticking with Gophers
Sam Jackson originally committed to the Gophers n February 2019, the team's first 2021 commit. He decided a couple months later to reopen his recruiting.
Gophers
U football mailbag: A 5-year view, Gophers vs. Penn St. and a virtual update
The team's strength coach has put together a workout plan, and there have been video conferences among position groups and the entire team. Plus, a program comparison between the Gophers and a long-time Big Ten power.
Gophers
Ohio cornerback commits to Gophers, bringing 2021 class to 11
Defensive back Tamarion Crumpley of Cincinnati had other offers from schools such as Michigan State, Kentucky and Pitt.
Gophers
Four-star defensive back from Omaha commits to Minnesota
Avante Dickerson, a 6-foot, 165-pounder out of Omaha, Neb., is ranked by one scouting service as the No. 56 recruit in the nation.