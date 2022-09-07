Golden Valley swore in its first Black police chief Tuesday evening, marking the latest chapter for a police department facing a slew of challenges.

Law enforcement veteran Virgil Green will take the helm of a department dealing with a staffing shortage as well as an independent investigation, requested by Mayor Shep Harris, into alleged intimidation and racism during the police chief hiring process.

"Never thought somebody from Oklahoma would be in Minnesota," Green said to a crowd of people, where laughter erupted in the City Council chamber. About 50 elected officials, officers, family and friends gathered for the ceremony. Green brought his wife of 31 years, Pamela, and his daughter and grandson.

Attorney General Keith Ellison administered the oath of office for Green, with many people holding their phones to record the moment. Afterwards, the crowd broke into applause and gave a standing ovation.

"The welcome has definitely been overwhelming," he said. "I have to say, on this special day, to be chosen as the first African American male police chief in Golden Valley, it's something that nobody can take away from you."

He also brought up Assistant Police Chief Alice White, who will work closely alongside him.

"This is probably the first time in the state of Minnesota where there's been a Black male and a Black female to lead a police department, pretty much around the country," Green said. "So you're seeing the city step out and do something that a lot of cities have not done before."

One of his goals is to implement "21st century policing" by focusing on six pillars, including officer wellness and safety as well as community outreach.

Green has worked in law enforcement for 38 years. He began his career at the Lea County Sheriff's Department in Lovington, N.M., and went on to serve as police chief in departments in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Some in Golden Valley have raised concerns about the fact that Green lost his police chief jobs in Spencer, Okla., and Helena-West Helena, Ark. Green sued both cities, and both cases were dismissed. He previously told the Star Tribune that both terminations were discussed during his interview process in Golden Valley.

The search for a new police chief was controversial from the start. Harris, the mayor, said the process involved intimidating tactics of police staff delivering an endorsement letter for the other finalist, interim chief Scott Nadeau, during interviews. Nadeau later took himself out of the running.

"Anybody who had any doubts about that process, I can tell you, that doubt was not something that a lot of people took into concern, because it took over 47 people to apply, and here it is down to one person," Green said in his speech.

"I think it gives us an opportunity to turn the page, if you will, and start in a new direction, because that was what was attractive to many in our community and to our city manager and the council in terms of supporting Chief Green," Harris said.