Another billion-dollar sports stadium project in the U.S. will have Minnesota ties as Major League Baseball's Athletics franchise has selected Golden Valley's M.A. Mortenson Co. to be the general contractor for its proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.

The Oakland A's, who plan to relocate to Nevada as soon as 2024, announced they chose Mortenson along with Nevada-based McCarthy to jointly lead the construction of the stadium, slated for 49 acres just west of the Las Vegas strip.

Dave Kaval, the A's president, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the 30,000-seat ballpark with a partially retractable roof would cost a $1.5 billion to build.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority must approve both Mortenson and McCarthy, the team stated in a release. If approved, the contract would be the latest billion-dollar sports venue deal for Mortenson in recent years. Two years ago, Mortenson and McCarthy completed the $1.9 billion construction of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders new home facility, Allegiant Stadium. Construction of the stadium was $25 million under budget, Mortenson reported.

The work the two firms did on the stadium caught the attention of the A's ownership group.

"Mortenson [and] McCarthy bring an exceptional level of expertise and experience to our project," Kaval said in a statement. "Their focus on innovation, safety and efficiency makes them the best in their field."

Prior to the Raiders' stadium, Mortenson was the lead contractor on the $1.4 billion construction of Chase Center in San Francisco, the new home arena of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, as well as the $1.1 billion renovation of Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home to the city's WNBA and NHL teams.

"Our goal is to build sports and entertainment facilities that excite the fans, enhance communities and set a new benchmark in what's possible," Logan Gerken, Mortenson's vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

Mortenson, which generated $4.9 billion in revenue in 2022, also built Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium and Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as well as the $250 million Allianz Field, the home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United FC, in St. Paul.