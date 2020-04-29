St. Paul police have arrested a Glencoe, Minn. man in connection with last weekend’s homicide on the city’s East Side.

Authorities booked the 43-year-old suspect into Ramsey County jail Tuesday evening, where he is being held pending murder charges. The man is believed to have played a role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Boelter, who was fatally wounded at the intersection of E. Minnehaha Avenue and Cypress Street around 10 p.m. Saturday while sitting in his car.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are formally charged. The investigation remains ongoing.