St. Paul police have arrested a Glencoe, Minn. man in connection with last weekend’s homicide on the city’s East Side.
Authorities booked the 43-year-old suspect into Ramsey County jail Tuesday evening, where he is being held pending murder charges. The man is believed to have played a role in the shooting death of 21-year-old Anthony Boelter, who was fatally wounded at the intersection of E. Minnehaha Avenue and Cypress Street around 10 p.m. Saturday while sitting in his car.
The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are formally charged. The investigation remains ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota nonprofits, schools participate in first-ever Give At Home MN campaign
Philanthropy is increasing during the pandemic, but so are nonprofits' costs.
Local
Lacy Johnson wins Republican endorsement to challenge Rep. Omar
The businessman has raised — and spent — more than $1 million in his bid so far.
Variety
Reward offered after pets, wildlife poisoned in Wisconsin
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and…
Local
I-35W through Richfield will be closed this weekend
Buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America
Coronavirus
Why does Hennepin County have so many more COVID-19 fatalities than Ramsey?
COVID-19 is hitting Hennepin County far harder than any other county in Minnesota. And its size alone does not explain why.