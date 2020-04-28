St. Paul police have identified the 21-year-old man shot and killed in his car Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Anthony Boelter, of St. Paul, was shot at the intersection of E. Minnehaha Avenue and Cypress Street around 10 p.m. Saturday. A black suspect SUV allegedly sneaked up behind Boelter's vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Boelter died at the scene.

It's unclear if the incident is related to a similar slaying in the same area exactly a week before. That shooting, near the Holiday gas station on the 14000 block of E. Minnehaha Av., killed 20-year-old Micheal Valentino Parrish, of Minneapolis, and injured another man in the arm.

Boelter's death was the city's eighth homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.

Liz Sawyer