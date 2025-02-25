Give the Northstar line a real chance

Likely because it was focused on more than the Twin Cities to St. Cloud, MnDOT’s just-released Twin Cities-St. Cloud-Fargo/Moorhead Corridor Study did not solely analyze any alternatives that would extend the Northstar. That option is only studied in conjunction with other ideas, obscuring how much it would cost to complete the Northstar by itself, as bus service to Fargo-Moorhead is also tacked on. The headache-inducing and expensive proposition of repaying tens of millions of dollars in federal and state funding should the Northstar be discontinued is granted only a few sentences in the study, despite the potential cost. It is worrisome, too, that based on the Feb. 24 legislative hearing, there are only promises that not all of the funds would have to be repaid, but no straight answers.