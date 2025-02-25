Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Give the Northstar line a real chance
If it were extended to St. Cloud and if it offered a useful number of trips per day, the money spent on it wouldn’t go to waste.
By Gordy Moore
•••
The Feb. 24 article “Northstar Rail could be shut down” failed to mention that service has never been returned to 2019 levels. There are a paltry four trips a day in each direction on weekdays, instead of the six trips before the pandemic. No article I’ve read has mentioned that weekday service hasn’t been fully restored — and why would riders come back with such anemic service levels on offer?
Internet research shows that the Northstar offers less service than any other commuter rail line, with the Northstar in poor company just below the WES (Westside Express Service) in the Portland, Ore., area at five daily trips, and Nashville’s Music City Star at six. Weekend service on the Northstar was never reinstated, and special event service took years to return at all, while the Northstar still didn’t serve all Twins games in 2024. It would take a miracle for any transit route — much less one with built-in issues — to regain its ridership when still lacking one-third of its previous service.
Instead of responding to the shifts in regional travel patterns over the past half-decade, Metro Transit still only runs four daily trips, along with event service. Had Metro Transit offered, as a yearlong experiment, hourly trips on weekdays, regular weekend service and extra trips into downtown on popular weekend event nights, and then seen little improvement in ridership after trying that, it would have made some sense to say the Northstar should be shut down. The harshest assessment of the approach to Northstar is: “We’ve tried nothing, and we’re all out of options.”
Traditional commuter rail services that aren’t re-envisioned and made usable for the whole community will never succeed. Few tangible efforts have been made by the Northstar’s funding partners to respond to this new reality, so the reaction is to kill the entire service to save on operating and maintenance costs. In the article, state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, railed against Northstar’s “ridiculously low” ridership and high operating subsidies. Of course its ridership is low: A route once meant to connect Minnesota’s largest metropolitan area with its fourth-largest instead terminates in the small exurban community — population 11,686 as of 2020 — of Big Lake. Let’s call a spade a spade: It’s unfair to say a flawed-from-the-beginning route that’s never offered much service and ends in a town smaller than New Ulm is an irredeemable failure.
It would be a meaningful improvement if, as proposed for years, the Northstar were at long last completed by extending it to St. Cloud. If it also offered a useful number of trips per day — like the up to 15 mentioned in the Minnesota Department of Transportation study referenced in the article — the service would become attractive to more than commuters, and combined with special events service, could see far higher ridership than today.
Likely because it was focused on more than the Twin Cities to St. Cloud, MnDOT’s just-released Twin Cities-St. Cloud-Fargo/Moorhead Corridor Study did not solely analyze any alternatives that would extend the Northstar. That option is only studied in conjunction with other ideas, obscuring how much it would cost to complete the Northstar by itself, as bus service to Fargo-Moorhead is also tacked on. The headache-inducing and expensive proposition of repaying tens of millions of dollars in federal and state funding should the Northstar be discontinued is granted only a few sentences in the study, despite the potential cost. It is worrisome, too, that based on the Feb. 24 legislative hearing, there are only promises that not all of the funds would have to be repaid, but no straight answers.
Instead of throwing away the many millions in state and federal investment in the Northstar, extend it to St. Cloud using what’s called a “regional rail” model with more frequent, all-day, evening and weekend service. This move would be well in line with the adjustments other commuter rail providers have made. Chicago’s Metra commuter rail is moving toward a regional rail model and has already added more convenient all-day service. While an extended Northstar would be a far cry from Metra’s sprawling rail system, families, students, those who can’t drive, leisure travelers and, yes, commuters would all benefit enormously. Don’t kill the Northstar: Finish it, and watch as it exceeds all previous expectations.
Gordy Moore, of Durham, N.C., is an urban planner. He was a lifelong Minnesota resident until 2022 and earned his master’s degree in urban and regional planning with a concentration in transportation and land use from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
about the writer
Gordy Moore
The idea that trans people harm sports is a myth unsupported by data.