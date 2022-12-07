The nerves were there before every match Minnetonka's Sarah Shahbaz played in the singles bracket of the Class 2A girls tennis state tournament in October. That was a given.

But Shahbaz had already pocketed four state championships — two individual, two team titles — by the time she took the court in pursuit of another singles title. She'd done this whole routine before. She knew she was capable of winning.

"I don't think being nervous was a bad thing," Shahbaz said. "It was important that I learned how to use it to my advantage."

She worked that advantage all the way to being declared the Star Tribune's Metro Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

Taking advantage of her surroundings, whether it was tapping a pre-match adrenaline surge or knowing the best playing style for the court she was playing on, was a hallmark of Shahbaz's approach. The diminutive senior knew she wasn't going to overpower anyone, but she also knew she didn't need to.

The courts at Baseline Tennis Center, site of the state tournament, are notoriously slow, which suited her game perfectly. Blessed with terrific hand-eye coordination and the ability to replicate movements time and again, Shahbaz wore down opponents who tried to overpower her.

She beat Minnetonka teammate Kelsey Phillips 6-1, 6-2 in the final for her second straight singles title to go along with one in doubles as a freshman. Add in the Skippers' back-to-back Class 2A team championships and Shahbaz will go down as one of the most successful players in state history. She was also Metro Tennis Player of the Year in 2021.

"This has been great for my confidence, that's for sure," said Shahbaz, who's yet to decide where she'll play college tennis "When I take a few days off or when things aren't going my way, I know what I've done before."

With her successful high school career now behind her, Shahbaz has had a chance to reflect.

"I don't know if I'd want to do it over again, but overall the experience has been good," she said. "No regrets. I'm happy about my accomplishments."