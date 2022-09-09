Nobody issued a more important girls' basketball recruiting update this week than Olivia Olson, who revealed Thursday that she plans to play for Michigan in college. But there's more to be told about that and about the state of girls' basketball recruiting in Minnesota. So here's another recruiting update, on five matters spinning off Olson's announcement.

Very early in the process

Olson, a 6-1 guard from Benilde-St. Margaret's ranked third nationally in the Class of 2024 in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings, is the only player in the top 40 to have made a commitment. She hasn't begun her junior high school season and can't sign a letter of intent until November 2023.

Minnesota is crowding Michigan

If Olson wants someone in the know to talk to about her home state when she gets to Michigan, she'll have it. Taylor Woodson, a 6-foot guard from Hopkins ranked 53rd nationally in the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz, is also committed to Michigan.

A 2023 Minnesotan still available …

The highest-ranked Minnesotan among players who will be seniors this season is uncommitted. She is Tessa Johnson, a 5-10 guard from St. Michael-Albertville ranked 27th by HoopGurlz. She averaged 21.5 points a game last season after missing her sophomore season because of a broken femur in her left leg.

… and two with plans

Two other Minnesotans are in the HoopGurlz top 100 from the Class of 2023, and both have revealed college choices. Nunu Agara of Hopkins, a 5-11 guard ranked 40th, said in October she will attend Stanford. Kennedy Sanders, a 5-8 point guard from Chaska ranked 70th, has said she'll play for Colorado.

And more about 2024

There's a Minnesota presence beyond Olson and her No. 3 ranking in the Class of 2024. Liv McGill, a 5-8 point guard from Hopkins, is ranked 13th nationally.