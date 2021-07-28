Suni Lee will be a top competitor for one of the most prized gold medals of the Olympics in the women's gymnastics all-around competition Thursday morning. If you want to watch it live, you'll need to be up early and willing to wrestle your way into a livestream. The details:

When to watch

The all-around begins at 5:50 a.m. and will be streamed live on NBC platforms. It'll be replayed in primetime, too, but we'll focus here on helping you watch live.

How to watch

This event is not live on broadcast television, so you'll need to get a livestream. You can watch the livestream on the Peacock app, either on your phone, other device or smart TV. Those willing to sync their TV subscription (satellite, cable, etc.) to an app, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com will provide live coverage. Those NBC sports options also offer a separate Team USA Tracker stream to watch only the group including Suni Lee and Jade Carey. The main livestream has commentary by John Roethlisberger and Bridget Sloan; the Team USA Tracker has no commentary.

Viewing options later

An on-demand replay will be available on the NBCSports app and NBCOlympics.com, and the event will be replayed on NBC Ch. 11 beginning at 7 p.m.

Some pre-event reading

If you missed Rachel Blount's profile of Suni before the Games started, it's worth a few minutes of your time before this next big moment. And you can geek out with us on her uneven bars routine, too.