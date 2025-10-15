‘Golden Bachelor’ says he and Minneapolis’ Leslie Fhima are friends now

A: There were times it was very difficult. Writing about certain times, particularly the rose ceremonies, I would be conveyed back to the emotions I felt those nights. I had such heartbreaking moments with these women, who I thought were very elegant and very graceful and intelligent. I had worked so hard to learn about them and become friends with them, only then to be a traitor to them and send them home. On the other hand, there were a lot of joyful moments, when I wrote about Leslie and Nancy [Hulkower] and Faith [Turner]. Kathy [Swarts] and Susan [Noles], of course, I would like to think I changed perspective of those two, from what maybe they were seen as on the show, particularly Kathy. She was a little bit of a villain on my season and that was certainly not the case.