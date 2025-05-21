Many Minnesota rock musicians knew ‘Cheers’ star George Wendt’s name

Wendt himself pledged his love for the Replacements in the 2011 documentary “Color Me Obsessed: A Film About the Replacements,” which spotlights the cultish fan base that still adores the Minneapolis rockers with the very Norm-like experience in the music business. In the movie, he theorized that frontman Paul Westerberg may have written his CC Club-inspired 1985 bar anthem “Here Comes a Regular” with Wendt’s “Cheers” character in mind. (Westerberg never publicly addressed that theory.)