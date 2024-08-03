Genetic testing could solve family health mysteries for international adoptees in Minnesota

Every time Heewon Lee goes to a medical appointment, she braces herself for the inevitable question: “What’s your family health history?”
Because she was adopted, Lee doesn’t know whether cancer or high cholesterol runs in her biological family. Sometimes, there’s a checkbox at the end of a lengthy health history form that she can mark to indicate she’s an adoptee. Other times, she hands the forms back, blank.
“I’m reminded multiple times a year that I don’t have a family history,” she said, even though her medical chart indicates she’s an adoptee.
But clinical genetic testing can help level the playing field, she said, helping adoptees to build a personal health history in lieu of a family history.
Lee spoke at the International Conference on Adoption Research in mid-July at the University of Minnesota, attended by more than 200 adoptees from 20 countries. As a genetic counselor and assistant director of the Genetic Counseling Program at the U, she understands better than most that adoption is itself a health-risk factor.
“It’s a real disadvantage right away,” Lee said at the conference. “With no health records, we have no access to targeted health screenings. We’re relegated to the average risk level, potentially barred from life-saving interventions.”