Genetic testing could solve family health mysteries for international adoptees in Minnesota

Like many adoptees, Lee was curious about her origin family and biological health history. On a trip to Korea in 2004, her adoption agency at first refused to provide a copy of her file, telling her they thought it would be upsetting; she finally got the file when she brought her male partner with her. Anecdotal evidence, Lee said, suggests that agencies sometimes tell adoptees their files were lost in a flood or a fire, possibly to cover up a history of baby trafficking.