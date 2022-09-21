General Mills is raising its financial outlook despite expecting input costs to rise up to 15% over the course of its fiscal year.

"We continue to see elevated levels of inflation across our cost basket, including significant year-over-year increases in raw materials, labor, freight and fuel," Chief Executive Jeff Harmening said in a statement Wednesday morning, but added: "Given the strength of our first-quarter results and confidence in our ability to adapt to continued volatility ahead, we are increasing our full-year outlook for net sales, operating profit and (earnings per share) growth."

The Golden Valley-based food company reported an $820 million profit during its first fiscal quarter, which runs June through August. That's a 30% increase over the same quarter last year and includes a windfall from the sale of Helper and Suddenly Salad brands.

Analysts expected earnings per share to reach $1, an increase of 1% over last year. Adjusting for divestitures and other one-time events, General Mills beat expectations with $1.11 per diluted share.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.7 billion, a 4% increase over last year.

Price increases, coupled with a reduction in sales and promotions, again fueled higher sales and profits as fewer products were sold.

"Significant inflation and reduced consumer spending power has led to an increase in at-home eating and other value-seeking behaviors," which has benefited the company, Harmening said.

Moody's Investor Services wrote last month that while General Mills doesn't necessarily suffer during downturns, "there is risk in some segments that consumers could trade down during weaker economic periods to less expensive alternatives."

General Mills stock was up more than 2% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning.