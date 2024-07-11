Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the suddenly and remarkably consistent Twins, who have won two out of three games in six consecutive series, needing to win the third game of the series each time to achieve the feat, and have also homered in 28 straight games. That sort of run would be good news in the postseason, but this isn't: a listener points out that if the season ended today, it would be Twins at Yankees for three games in October. Plus Rand gets into comments from Gophers AD Mark Coyle about the future of college athletics.

12:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood has some good perspective on Napheesa Collier's injury and the Lynx's success (so far) without her. He also previews Sunday's big game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Target Center.

28:00: The NBA is playing with Monopoly money, and the U.S. men's soccer team officially needs a new manager.

