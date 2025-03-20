Gas leak near Flint Hills refinery in Rosemount prompts evacuations

A propane leak in Rosemount has prompted evacuations of nearby homes and the temporary shutdown of a stretch of Hwy. 52.
At around 2:41 p.m., the Rosemount Fire and Police Departments responded to the 15100 block of Hwy. 52 after reports of a possible brush fire, according to a city release. But when they arrived, emergency personnel discovered a substance leak rather than a fire.
After closing part of the highway between County Road 46 and County Road 42, crews identified the source of the leak as a propane line owned by Flint Hills Resources refinery.
As a precaution, two families, who live nearby to the leak site, were evacuated from their homes.
As of about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said the leak was contained with Dakota County personnel continuing to monitor the air quality.
Gov. Tim Walz posted on X Wednesday night that he had been briefed on the gas leak.
“I’m glad to hear that everyone is safe,” Walz said. “Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the leak.”
According to the city of Rosemount, Flint Hills has been proactive to mitigate the situation. The refinery was working to discharge the remaining propane from the leaking line. It also was assisting with temporary relocation of the evacuated families.