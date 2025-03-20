Twin Cities Suburbs

Gas leak near Flint Hills refinery in Rosemount prompts evacuations

The propane leak also closed part of Hwy. 52.

By Nicole Norfleet

March 20, 2025 at 2:52AM
Flint Hills Resources' Pine Bend Refinery in Rosemount, Minn. sells half the gasoline sold in Minnesota and is expected to announce upgrade plans. Monday, November 12, 2012
A gas leak was reported near Flint Hills Resources refinery in Rosemount, Minn. on Wednesday. (Dml - Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A propane leak in Rosemount has prompted evacuations of nearby homes and the temporary shutdown of a stretch of Hwy. 52.

At around 2:41 p.m., the Rosemount Fire and Police Departments responded to the 15100 block of Hwy. 52 after reports of a possible brush fire, according to a city release. But when they arrived, emergency personnel discovered a substance leak rather than a fire.

After closing part of the highway between County Road 46 and County Road 42, crews identified the source of the leak as a propane line owned by Flint Hills Resources refinery.

As a precaution, two families, who live nearby to the leak site, were evacuated from their homes.

As of about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said the leak was contained with Dakota County personnel continuing to monitor the air quality.

Gov. Tim Walz posted on X Wednesday night that he had been briefed on the gas leak.

“I’m glad to hear that everyone is safe,” Walz said. “Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the leak.”

According to the city of Rosemount, Flint Hills has been proactive to mitigate the situation. The refinery was working to discharge the remaining propane from the leaking line. It also was assisting with temporary relocation of the evacuated families.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remains our foremost concern and top priority,” said Rosemount Fire Chief Kip Springer. “We are grateful for the cooperation and effective collaboration with Flint Hills Resources, whose expertise played a crucial role in resolving this situation promptly.”

According to the state Department of Transportation, Hwy. 52 between Clayton Avenue in Coates and 145th Street E. in Rosemount was closed Wednesday night in both directions to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A notice said the highway could reopen around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

