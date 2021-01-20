8:30 p.m. at Anaheim • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Second chance to solve Gibson

Preview: After getting blanked 1-0 by the Ducks on Monday, the Wild gets a chance to earn a split during its last test on a four-game road trip. The team's offensive struggles spoiled a nearly airtight effort by goalie Cam Talbot, who made 26 saves. The victory Monday was the Ducks' first of the season.

Players to watch: Wild C Nick Bonino is coming off a team-high 11 faceoff wins vs. Anaheim. D Jared Spurgeon is two assists shy of 200 for his career. … Ducks G John Gibson improved his save percentage to .937 after his shutout Monday. D Kevin Shattenkirk's assist in that game was his 20th career point against the Wild in 33 games.

Numbers: The Wild power play is 0-for-16. RW Kevin Fiala has a team-high 18 shots despite sitting pointless. … Anaheim has scored only four goals this season. Gibson's 34 saves vs. the Wild on Monday were the most shots he's faced this season.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and G Alex Stalock (upper body) are out. … Ducks D Brendan Guhle (sprained MCL) is out. D Josh Manson suffered an upper-body injury Monday and did not finish the game.

Sarah McLellan