LYNX gameday 5 p.m. vs. Seattle • FSN

A chance for revenge vs. Storm after early blowout

Lynx update: Minnesota has the league's top offensive and net ratings (115.9 and plus-15) in the past three games, all wins. Friday the Lynx came back from a double-figure deficit against Dallas to win, the sixth time this season they've done that. F/C Damiris Dantas has led the team in scoring in two straight games, scoring 46 points with 20 rebounds and hitting seven of nine threes She was one of six Lynx who scored between 11 and 18 points against the Wings Friday. F Napheesa Collier has 23 rebounds the past two games. Reserve G Rachel Banham is 7-for-8 on threes the past three games. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) is out.

Storm update: First-place Seattle —two games ahead of the Lynx — is coming off a stirring finish Friday, when Jewell Loyd hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Storm a 90-89 win over L.A.. Seattle has won four straight since a two-game losing streak. The Storm is led by MVP candidate F Breanna Stewart, fourth in the league in scoring (19.6). G Loyd, who scored 25 points against the Sparks, is averaging 14.5 points and G Sue Bird is averaging 10 points and hitting 50% of her threes. G Jordin Canada (knee) and F Morgan Tuck (knee) are out.

Kent Youngblood