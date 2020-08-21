LYNX gameday

9 p.m. vs. Phoenix in Bradenton, Fla. • CBS Sports, FSN-Plus

Will string of dominance go on?

Lynx update: At 8-3 and tied for second in the WNBA at the midpoint of the season, the Lynx meet Phoenix for the first time this season. Minnesota has won 13 of the past 14 regular-season games vs. the Mercury. But with starting center Sylvia Fowles (calf) out, it will be a challenge to cover Phoenix center Brittney Griner. G Crystal Dangerfield has scored in double figures in eight straight games. In her past two games, she has averaged 21.5 points and hit six of nine three-pointers and is a plus-38. Rookie reserve F Mikiah Herbert Harrigan has averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds and is a plus-40 in her past two games, while forward Napheesa Collier has scored 44 points with 19 rebounds in the same span. Odyssey Sims (groin) and Rachel Banham (hamstring) are both listed as probable.

Mercury update: The Mercury has lost four of its past six after starting the season 4-2. They have four players averaging 15 points or better: C Griner, who is seventh in the league in scoring (17.7), G Diana Taurasi (16.8 points, 5.6 assists), G Skylar Diggins-Smith (15.1) and G Bria Hartley (15.0). The Mercury is third in scoring, offensive rating and three-pointers made. ... Jessica Breland has a medical exemption for the season and is not with the team.

kent youngblood