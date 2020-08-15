vs. New York, 5 p.m., at IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. • FSN Plus

Rematch with improving Liberty

Lynx update: The Lynx were able to rout the Liberty 92-66 without Fowles Aug. 5, with F/G Bridget Carleton leading the way. In her first WNBA start she scored 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists. Rookie G Crystal Dangerfield has scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 15.8 points in those games. After scoring 41 points in back-to-back wins over New York and Indiana, G Lexie Brown has just 11 points on 3-for-18 shooting in the three games since. The Lynx will be without C Sylvia Fowles (right calf). G Shenise Johnson is questionable.

Liberty update: Even without top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu (ankle), the Liberty has become more competitive, despite winning just one of nine games. After a 26-point loss to the Lynx, the Liberty beat Washington, then played the Las Vegas Aces — one of the hottest teams in the league — tough, losing by just two points. Their most recent loss was a seven-point loss to Indiana. Still, the Liberty is last in the league in scoring (74.3), shooting percentage (37.4) and turnovers per game (18.1). The Liberty is led by veteran G Layshia Clarendon (14 points per game), C Amanda Zahui B. (10.7) and G Kia Nurse (10.6). The Liberty is without Ionescu and G Asia Durr, who has been issued a medical exemption.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD