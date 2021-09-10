Lynx vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center

TV: Twitter

The skinny: The Lynx signed forward Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract, bringing the 6-3 veteran back to the team she played five games with in 2019. Alleyne appeared in two games with Washington this season, getting four rebounds and a steal in eight minutes. In her five-game stint with the Lynx in 2019 she scored four points with five rebounds and a block in 14 minutes.

Minnesota update: The Lynx had their five-game winning streak snapped in Las Vegas on Wednesday. After holding four straight opponents under 40% shooting for the first time in two seasons, the Lynx allowed more than 100 points for just the second time this year. The Aces shot 55.1% and outscored the Lynx 52-30 in the paint. ... F Napheesa Collier has averaged 19.5 points, shot 50% overall and 4-for-9 on threes in her past two games. ... G Layshia Clarendon, who has missed four straight games with a right leg stress reaction, is out. Starting in Clarendon's place at point guard, Crystal Dangerfield has averaged 3.8 points and shot 5-for-24 in those four games.

Indiana update: The Fever are last in the league at 6-21. But Indiana has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, a stretch that began with an upset of Connecticut. The Fever has lost two straight games, both to Phoenix. But, after being blown out by 22 last Saturday, the Fever lost by just five points in the rematch Monday. G Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points in that game and C Teaira McCowan had 13 points and 15 rebounds.