lynx gameday

5 p.m. vs. Indiana in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN Plus.

Shooting for fourth victory in a row

Lynx update: The Lynx won their third consecutive game Wednesday, blowing out winless New York without Sylvia Fowles, who was held out because of a sore calf — ending her streak of 158 games played in a row. The Lynx (4-1) got 25 points and seven rebounds from Bridget Carleton in her first start. G Lexie Brown had perhaps her best pro game, with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, 11 deflections and seven steals, that latter mark matching a franchise record set by Maya Moore in 2012. In her second game with the team, Erica McCall scored 10 points with three rebounds and two assists off the bench. Fowles is listed as probable for this game while G Shenise Johnson (hamstring) is out.

Fever update: Indiana (2-3) opened with a one-sided loss to Washington, fell by three points to Dallas and lost to Los Angeles by 11 on Wednesday. But they outscored Phoenix (106-100) and had a one-sided win vs. Atlanta. The Fever, led by new coach Marianne Stanley, is led by G Kelsey Mitchell (19.6 points, 3.4 assists), who is shooting 50% on three-pointers, F Candice Dupree (16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds) and G Tiffany Mitchell (12.4 points). … F Natalie Achonwa (hamstring) and G Victoria Vivians (knee) are questionable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD