One more thing from the department of This Isn't the Way Things Are Supposed to Be.

Today was supposed to be opening day of the baseball season. We were supposed to find ways to sneak away from whatever else we were doing to watch the Twins play at Oakland this afternoon.

Instead, you'll have to settle for looking away from whatever else is going on for this:

The 2019 opener between the Twins and Cleveland will be shown on Fox Sports North at 3 p.m. It wasn't exactly the day that the Bomba Squad was born. But maybe it's worthwhile for an entirely different reason: You may not remember much about the game because it was overwhelmed by all the surprises that last season eventually held.

In addition to FSNorth, you can stream the game on the Fox Sports Go app or watch here.

Game 163 of the 2009 season, the one-game playoff between the Twins and Detroit, was being shown on twinsbaseball.com this morning at 10:15 a.m. So much to relive in all of the twists and turns in a game that would have been memorable even if it hadn't been played for a spot in the postseason.

The game is still available on the Twins website here.

