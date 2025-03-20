From Wells, Minn., to the White House: How Larry Buendorf’s heroics saved the life of a president

When he died in 2006, 93-year-old Gerald Ford was the longest-lived U.S. president. That milestone, however, might never have been reached if not for the actions of a man from southern Minnesota.
On September 5, 1975, Secret Service agent Larry Buendorf was on duty outside a hotel in Sacramento, Calif., when he spotted a would-be assassin in the crowd. He swiftly stepped in front of the president and knocked the gun out of the woman’s hand, thwarting the assassination attempt.
It would be the defining moment in a long career of public service for Buendorf, who died on March 9 at his home in Colorado Springs. He was 87.
Buendorf, a native of Wells, Minn., joined the Secret Service in 1970 after serving as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War. He was later assigned to the White House detail, where he was responsible for safeguarding three presidents, from Richard Nixon to Jimmy Carter.
“He used to say his job was hours and hours of boredom for one moment of sheer terror,” his wife, Linda, said in an interview.
For Buendorf, that moment came on a sunny morning in the California capital as President Ford left the Senator Hotel for a meeting with the state’s governor. With a crowd gathered outside, Ford had turned down a ride in his limousine for the opportunity to shake hands with supporters. In the back of the crowd was Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson.
Flanking Ford, Buendorf spotted Fromme from a distance. On her ankle was a holster carrying a .45 automatic pistol.
“That’s a big gun to have on your ankle,” Buendforf recalled in a 2010 interview with the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. “So, when it came up, it came up low and I happened to be looking in that direction.