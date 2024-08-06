Twin Cities

From the window to the Walz: Best X reactions to Harris selecting Minnesota governor as running mate

We’re reaching levels of local angle rarely seen before. Here’s what Minnesotans have to say in support of Gov. Tim Walz this morning.

By Anna Colletto

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 3:18PM
Gov. Tim Walz at Farmfest last August. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

If you haven’t noticed already, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a popular topic today. Now that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has officially selected Walz as her running mate, Minnesotans have a lot to say about it.

We’ve collected some of the best tweets from posters across X.

View post on X

Echoing “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, “from the window to the Walz,” is a common refrain among those excited about Harris’ selection. A few posters even suggest the Harris campaign play it when announcing Walz at today’s rally in Philadelphia.

View post on X

Walz has also finally received his own brat-style fancam. Set to “365″ off pop musician Charli XCX’s newest album, “brat,” the video reflects the viral trend of remixing Harris’ most notable quotes with songs off the summer album. Does most of that sound like gibberish to you? Here’s an explainer on “brat summer” and Harris memes.

Charli posted “kamala IS brat” on X following Harris’ ascension. She has yet to comment on Walz.

View post on X

There’s certainly been a great deal of Minnesotan and midwestern pride following the breaking news, with a few preemptively apologizing for how “annoying,” Minnesotans may become. Posters are welcoming non-Minnesotans to the state with mentions of hot dish, trips to Menards and, of course, last year’s submissions for the new state flag — including the vertical photo of someone’s dog.

View post on X

Some suggest Walz drive straight from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., today, demonstrating his midwestern travel sensibilities with an 18-hour road trip. Those looking to break news of the decision early by tracking flights were even chastised by Minnesota posters.

View post on X

There are also theories on what Walz can bring to the ticket, like teaching America how to fix a carburetor or install a new spring on a garage door. A few theorized on what Walz was up to this morning — perhaps a grocery run.

View post on X

Democratic politicians like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg have all expressed their support for Walz this morning, calling him an “effective governor” and an “incredible partner” for Harris. Rep. Ilhan Omar touted his policy achievements as governor, and congratulated him for “bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket.”

Sen. Tina Smith also piped in this morning.

View post on X

It’s a hectic day for us Minnesota news folks, too. The Star Tribune politics team is continuing to report on Walz’s new place on the ticket, what it means for Minnesotans and how this affects the upcoming presidential race. Stay tuned for more.

View post on X


Anna Colletto

Intern

Anna Colletto is an intern reporting for the Star Tribune metro team.

