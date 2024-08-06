From the window to the Walz: Best X reactions to Harris selecting Minnesota governor as running mate

If you haven’t noticed already, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a popular topic today. Now that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has officially selected Walz as her running mate, Minnesotans have a lot to say about it.
We’ve collected some of the best tweets from posters across X.
Echoing “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, “from the window to the Walz,” is a common refrain among those excited about Harris’ selection. A few posters even suggest the Harris campaign play it when announcing Walz at today’s rally in Philadelphia.
Walz has also finally received his own brat-style fancam. Set to “365″ off pop musician Charli XCX’s newest album, “brat,” the video reflects the viral trend of remixing Harris’ most notable quotes with songs off the summer album. Does most of that sound like gibberish to you? Here’s an explainer on “brat summer” and Harris memes.
Charli posted “kamala IS brat” on X following Harris’ ascension. She has yet to comment on Walz.
There’s certainly been a great deal of Minnesotan and midwestern pride following the breaking news, with a few preemptively apologizing for how “annoying,” Minnesotans may become. Posters are welcoming non-Minnesotans to the state with mentions of hot dish, trips to Menards and, of course, last year’s submissions for the new state flag — including the vertical photo of someone’s dog.