From Bemidji to Broadway: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ actor savors ‘accidental’ career

Janet Dickinson, whose family owns a real estate business in the Minnesota city, is the standby for the lead in the national tour.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 10:30AM
Janet Dickinson is the understudy for the title character of the Tony-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo." (Scott Treadway)

Her parents had a real estate business in Bemidji that she thought would be her destiny. But instead of staging houses to sell in Paul Bunyan land, Janet Dickinson sells out stages as a Broadway-minted actor.

Her latest role? Understudying three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello as the title character on the national tour of Jeanine Tesori’s “Kimberly Akimbo.”

The Tony-winning musical, about a 16-year-old whose rare disease rapidly ages her into the body of a 60-something, opens Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello plays the title character in "Kimberly Akimbo." (Joan Marcus)

“Kimmy’s situation is tricky and really poignant because she’s dealing with her own mortality at a really young age,” Carmello said. “She’s thinking about what she wants to do with the rest of her life in a way that most teenagers don’t have to.”

As a standby, Dickinson sits ready to be called onstage at any moment. But sometimes her appearances are scheduled, as is the case with Saturday’s matinee performance at the Orpheum Theatre.

“Half the audience will be family and friends,” Dickinson said. “They’re coming from all over the Midwest.”

This is her second national tour to the Orpheum. In 2012, she played dance teacher and mother figure Mrs. Wilkinson in “Billy Elliot.”

The big question for Dickinson as she returns to her home state is how does one go from Bemidji to Broadway?

“I would say accidentally but when I look back, I was pretty driven,” Dickinson said. “I didn’t set out to be on Broadway but I have loved every minute of it.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune caught up with her ahead of her Saturday performance:

On moving to New York: “It was 1986, and I moved there as a dancer. I got cast pretty quickly at a summer stock company. We did a lot of plays and comedies. I really started to learn the art of acting, to rely on the words and timing to get laughs and to tug at emotions. I really developed my craft that way.”

Preparation for the Big Apple: “I was a music major at Moorhead State [University] and then went to NDSU [North Dakota State University] to get a master’s in theater arts. I got involved in the Fargo dance company, Red River Dance & Performing Company, that was founded and run by an assistant to Bob Fosse, Eddie Gasper and his wife.”

On her parents’ reaction: “They owned a real estate business [Century 21 Dickinson Realtors] that they wanted to keep going, but I was the baby in the family. And they were just like, ‘Let her do whatever she wants to do.’”

On career choices: “I thought I was gonna sell real estate the rest of my life. But I just kept following my nose. I said, ‘Well, I’ll keep doing this as long as I could pay my own bills.’ So, it’s not like I had a burning desire to be an actor. I just sort of kept following what I wanted to do, and one thing segued into the next.”

On how it hasn’t been easy: “New York is as tough as they say it is. You just keep plugging away and building the skills you need. And if you keep doing good auditions they bring you back and that gets you in front of the right people and eventually you’re auditioning for [director] Susan Stroman or [the musical team of] Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.”

On being on Broadway: “I’m not gonna lie. It’s first-class. The costume designers are making these exquisite costumes for your body and the shoes are for your feet. And the three shows I did [”Bullets Over Broadway," “Anastasia” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”] were all original productions, so I was the prototype. And on the first day of rehearsal, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Look at all these people. I get to rub shoulders with Terrence McNally and Susan Stroman.’ It’s all pretty amazing.”

On understudying: “These are misunderstood but essential roles. Like being on call for an emergency. When I did ‘Bullets,’ we were in previews for four weeks. I had to go on suddenly for Marin Mazzie with no rehearsal. Even if you don’t know what’s going on, you’re expected to be at the top of your game, no excuses. And that’s how you get hired again.”

Favorite standby roles: “I have understudied a lot of brilliant women. Right now it’s Carolee Carmello and she’s fantastic. Marin Mazzie was amazing. Karen Ziemba [“Bullets”] is a Broadway legend. It’s been fun to figure out how to do their performance but also make it your own.”

On playing Kimberly Akimbo: “This one is easy because she’s close to my age, physically. And I can remember what it’s like to be a teenager. The cast is full of young people, so they keep everybody youthful.”

A Minnesota touch in “Akimbo”: “There’s ice skating, and it’s a whole lot of fun.”

The takeaway: “Carpe diem. Live now. I love that the show is poignant but also super funny.”

‘Kimberly Akimbo’

When: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av., Mpls.

Tickets: $47-$176. hennepinarts.org.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

