From Bemidji to Broadway: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ actor savors ‘accidental’ career

On being on Broadway: “I’m not gonna lie. It’s first-class. The costume designers are making these exquisite costumes for your body and the shoes are for your feet. And the three shows I did [”Bullets Over Broadway," “Anastasia” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”] were all original productions, so I was the prototype. And on the first day of rehearsal, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Look at all these people. I get to rub shoulders with Terrence McNally and Susan Stroman.’ It’s all pretty amazing.”