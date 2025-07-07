From Bemidji to Broadway: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ actor savors ‘accidental’ career

Her parents had a real estate business in Bemidji that she thought would be her destiny. But instead of staging houses to sell in Paul Bunyan land, Janet Dickinson sells out stages as a Broadway-minted actor.
Her latest role? Understudying three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello as the title character on the national tour of Jeanine Tesori’s “Kimberly Akimbo.”
The Tony-winning musical, about a 16-year-old whose rare disease rapidly ages her into the body of a 60-something, opens Tuesday in Minneapolis.
“Kimmy’s situation is tricky and really poignant because she’s dealing with her own mortality at a really young age,” Carmello said. “She’s thinking about what she wants to do with the rest of her life in a way that most teenagers don’t have to.”
As a standby, Dickinson sits ready to be called onstage at any moment. But sometimes her appearances are scheduled, as is the case with Saturday’s matinee performance at the Orpheum Theatre.
“Half the audience will be family and friends,” Dickinson said. “They’re coming from all over the Midwest.”
This is her second national tour to the Orpheum. In 2012, she played dance teacher and mother figure Mrs. Wilkinson in “Billy Elliot.”
The big question for Dickinson as she returns to her home state is how does one go from Bemidji to Broadway?