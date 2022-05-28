IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Correa, Twins
His home run into the bullpen broke a 4-4 tie, and his defense helped keep the Twins in the lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Pitchers used by the Twins, the second time in 2022 they have called upon so many in one game.
10 Runs scored by the Twins, their fourth double-digit output this year, three of them at home.
1 Batters faced by Emilio Pagan, who struck out Nicky Lopez on three pitches to record his seventh save.
