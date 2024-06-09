A man critically wounded on May 30 in the south Minneapolis shootings that killed a Minneapolis police officer and others has died, authorities said.

The man, identified as Mohamed Bashir Aden, 36, of Columbia Heights, died Friday at Hennepin Healthcare from complications of multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday.

Aden is the fourth person to have died in connection with back-to-back shootings on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue. The other three are Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, who authorities say shot Mitchell at close range after the officer asked him if he needed help, and Osman Said Jimale, 32. Mohamed was shot after exchanging gunfire with officers, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Jimale and Aden were shot inside an apartment, while Mitchell and Mohamed were shot outside. Three people were injured. The BCA is investigating.