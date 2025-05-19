Minneapolis

Four years after granddaughter’s murder, Minneapolis activist and other families continue to push for justice

The longtime activist was joined by about 50 people and speakers who vowed to find who killed 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 1:18AM
K.G Wilson, right, watches as family and friends release balloons for his granddaughter Aniya Allen at her gravesite at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Sunday May 18, 2025. Six-year-old Aniya was shot and killed in 2021 and no one has been charged with the crime. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Longtime Minneapolis peace activist K.G. Wilson says he still experiences bouts of sadness and anger over the unsolved murder of his 6-year-old granddaughter Aniya Allen, who was honored at an “angelversary” event Sunday.

Wilson, wearing a black-and-pink jacket covered in photos of the child, was joined by about 50 people at Lakewood Cemetery for an annual event marking four years since a stray bullet killed Aniya in a north Minneapolis shooting.

“How can you be that heartless to do something to a 6-year-old child and not say nothing?” Wilson said, standing near her grave.

K.G. Wilson, right, consoles Latonya Allen as she speaks about their granddaughter Aniya Allen, a 6-year-old who was shot and killed in 2021. At left is their son-in-law Montell Talabi holding his 7-month-old son Rio. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wilson, along with other family members and friends, called on those responsible for the shooting — and anyone with information about it — to come forward.

The somber ceremony included prayers, performances by two singers and a balloon release. Attendees also placed flowers and My Little Pony dolls at Aniya’s grave site.

On the night of May 17, 2021, the child was in the car with her mother when they drove through the intersection of North 36th and Penn avenues and were caught in a gun battle. Aniya was struck by a bullet and killed.

The suspects fled before police arrived. Detectives have not been able to find them and are still working the case today. In 2021, authorities announced a $180,000 award for anyone with information to assist with making an arrest.

Minneapolis police Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who attended the memorial Sunday, said it was important for him to be there each year on behalf of the officers still trying to find justice for the grieving family.

Minneapolis Lt. Richard Zimmerman speaks with family members as they remember Aniya Allen at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It just kind of reminds me about why we’re doing this, and why we put in those long hours to get justice,” Zimmerman said.

Wilson was joined on Sunday by two other families whose children were innocent bystanders killed in north Minneapolis shootings that remain unsolved.

The parents of Vanessa Jensen, a 19-year-old who was shot while watching drivers do “doughnuts” in the streets of north Minneapolis, said Wilson reached out to them after their daughter’s killing.

“We know how it feels, and we all want justice for our kids,” said Rachel Jensen, who traveled from Lindstrom on Sunday.

Marsha Mayes, who lost her 3-year-old son Terrell in a 2011 shooting, said she and Wilson will continue to work together to end gun violence in the community.

“The North Side, they owe us these killers,” Mayes said.

Minneapolis’ North Side has historically been plagued with the city’s highest rate of gunfire, but it experienced a significant decline in shootings in 2024. In March, police Chief Brian O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey credited state and federal partners for helping police drive down violence.

Wilson, though, said the amount of violence is unacceptable.

“Man, I haven’t seen that change,” he said.

The gravesite of 6-year-old Aniya, who was shot and killed in 2021. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Those with information about the shootings can submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously online at CrimestoppersMN.org or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

