Four years after granddaughter’s murder, Minneapolis activist and other families continue to push for justice

Longtime Minneapolis peace activist K.G. Wilson says he still experiences bouts of sadness and anger over the unsolved murder of his 6-year-old granddaughter Aniya Allen, who was honored at an “angelversary” event Sunday.
Wilson, wearing a black-and-pink jacket covered in photos of the child, was joined by about 50 people at Lakewood Cemetery for an annual event marking four years since a stray bullet killed Aniya in a north Minneapolis shooting.
“How can you be that heartless to do something to a 6-year-old child and not say nothing?” Wilson said, standing near her grave.
Wilson, along with other family members and friends, called on those responsible for the shooting — and anyone with information about it — to come forward.
The somber ceremony included prayers, performances by two singers and a balloon release. Attendees also placed flowers and My Little Pony dolls at Aniya’s grave site.
On the night of May 17, 2021, the child was in the car with her mother when they drove through the intersection of North 36th and Penn avenues and were caught in a gun battle. Aniya was struck by a bullet and killed.
The suspects fled before police arrived. Detectives have not been able to find them and are still working the case today. In 2021, authorities announced a $180,000 award for anyone with information to assist with making an arrest.
Minneapolis police Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who attended the memorial Sunday, said it was important for him to be there each year on behalf of the officers still trying to find justice for the grieving family.