Four people, including a baby, were found frozen to death Wednesday on the Minnesota-Canada border, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The bodies of an adult man and woman, as well as a teenage boy and the baby, were found on the Canadian side, about 10 yards north of the Minnesota line and 6 miles east of Emerson, Manitoba. The baby's gender was not identified, and no further information was available on the victims.

According to the RCMP, border patrol officials on the U.S. side notified Canadian authorities Wednesday morning that they'd detained a group of people who had crossed the border into Minnesota near Emerson. One adult possessed some baby gear, but there was no baby with the group.

Concerned about the possible fate of the infant, officers began a search about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the bodies were discovered four hours later.

Temperatures have been frigid recently in the northwest corner of Minnesota. In Hallock, the nearest National Weather Service station, low temperatures Tuesday night and Wednesday morning reached a low of -8 F. The Hallock station does not report wind chill readings.

There once was a border crossing station between Emerson and the tiny, unincorporated township of Noyes, Minn., but that crossing closed in 2006. The nearest border crossing now is in Pembina, N.D., about 7 miles west of Noyes.

Authorities said all the victims appear to have died from exposure to the cold weather. Work is underway to identify the victims and an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

The search for any possible survivors or additional victims continued throughout the evening Wednesday, but no other victims or survivors were discovered. RCMP officers are continuing to patrol the area.

The RCMP will be conducting an investigation in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.