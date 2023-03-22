The Lynx promoted Rebekkah Brunson to second assistant and hired Kristin Haynie to complete Cheryl Reeve's coaching staff, which includes associate head coach Katie Smith.

Brunson moves up to the spot left by Plenette Pierson, who became an assistant coach at Texas Tech last summer. Brunson will be in her fourth season as an assistant after playing on five WNBA title teams.

Haynie was an assistant at Michigan State, where she was a standout player, for three seasons. She won a WNBA title as a player with Sacramento in 2005 and later played for Detroit when Reeve was an assistant coach.

Michelle Blexrud was promoted to basketball operations manager from basketball operations coordinator, and Madison Schiller was added by the team as data scientist for analytics.

U baseball wins

The Gophers baseball team routed Illinois State 10-3 in Normal, Ill. Freshman Weber Neels and senior Riley Swenson were both 2-for-4 for Minnesota (4-18) with three and two RBI, respectively.

Because of field conditions and expected inclement weather, the Gophers baseball series this weekend against Creighton was moved from Siebert Field to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Minnesota and the Bluejays will now play at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

