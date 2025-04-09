Agriculture

Slaughterhouse cleaning company that illegally hired minors loses pork plant contract in Austin, Minn.

Fortrex, formerly known as PSSI, said 72 employees will be laid off or relocated.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 5:23PM
A worker crossed the railroad tracks as he made his way toward Quality Pork Processors plant to start the next shift in Austin, September 30, 2011.
Quality Pork Processors in Austin, Minn. QPP ended the contract of a slaughterhouse sanitation company that had been accused of employing minors in other plants. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wisconsin-based sanitation services company that hired minors to clean slaughterhouses has lost another contract at a Minnesota meatpacker.

Quality Pork Processors (QPP) in Austin, Minn., recently notified Fortrex it is hiring another company to sanitize the pork plant.

“The unforeseen business circumstances related to Quality Pork Processors’ decision to immediately cease [Fortrex] operations at its plant is not something that we anticipated,” the company wrote in a letter to employees.

Fortrex notified the state this week that 72 employees will be relocated or laid off as of May 3. The company had provided cleaning services at Quality Pork Processors, located near Hormel Foods headquarters, since 2013.

A message left with QPP was not immediately returned Wednesday. Fortrex declined further comment.

Fortrex, formerly known as Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), illegally employed at least 102 minors to work in slaughterhouses around the country in 2022, according to a federal investigation. The company has lost several contracts in the years since.

The department found nearly two dozen teens working at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn. as well as minors employed at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minn., and Buckhead in St. Cloud.

The U.S. Department of Labor did not allege wrongdoing at Quality Pork Processors.

Federal law requires anyone working in a slaughterhouse to be 18 or older due to the dangerous nature of the work.

JBS has cut ties with Fortrex and has started an in-house cleaning service. The Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Springs, Minn. has also ended its contract with the company.

Minnetonka-based Cargill, one of the nation’s largest beef producers, cut ties with Fortrex in 2023.

PSSI changed its name to Fortrex in January. The company’s CEO, Tim Mulhere, said in a statement at the time the change reflected “a renewed commitment to leading the food safety and sanitation industry in compliance, standards, scientific innovation, and attracting top-tier talent.”

