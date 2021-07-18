DETROIT — Revenge of the Ex-Twins sounds like a summer action blockbuster, but there was no box-office appeal for the visitors Sunday at Comerica Park.

Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop and Robbie Grossman, each of whom were employed by Minnesota's baseball team over the past few summers, continued their weekend of tormenting the Twins, this time collecting four hits, knocking in three runs and scoring four times as Detroit finished off a three-game sweep of the Twins with a 7-0 shutout.

J.A. Happ was the victim this time, absorbing the seven-run beating for seven long innings, a take-it-for-the-team outing likely extended by the looming doubleheader in Chicago on Monday. Happ watched his ERA balloon back up to 6.15, almost as painful as watching Schoop and Jeimer Candelario launch no-doubt home runs into the left-field seats.

Happ never had much of a chance, though, not with the Twins' offense in full retreat. Minnesota's hitters managed one extra-base hit, a third-inning double by Luis Arraez, and specialized in double plays, killing off four innings with them. They hadn't been shut out by the Tigers since June 2016; now they've been blanked by them on back-to-back days.

The trio of ex-Twins (Baddoo never actually played for the big-league team, but was plucked from their minor league system in the Rule 5 draft last winter) combined to go 10-for-28 over the weekend series, a .357 average that included two home runs, a bases-loaded triple, eight RBI and six runs scored.