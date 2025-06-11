Former Twin Cities skateboard park operator charged with another sexual assault

A month before he completes a long sentence for child sex abuse, a man who once ran skateboarding parks in the Twin Cities is charged with an assault of a boy in the mid-2000s.
Wayne Lee Cummings Jr., 47, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Cummings was charged by summons and has a June 30 court date. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune left messages Wednesday seeking his response to the allegations.
In 2021, Minnesota removed any time limit — known as a statute of limitations — for victims to come forward. Previously, victims in Minnesota had between six and nine years to report their case, depending on the severity of the crime and their age when it happened.
Cummings is nearing the July 7 conclusion of his time on intensive supervised release from prison, as part of a nearly 16-year sentence stemming from his conviction in 2009 sex assaults of teenagers in 2007 and 2008, while he owned the Showcase Skate Park in Rogers.
Prosecutors alleged that Cummings might have sexually touched at least eight boys.
According to this week’s criminal complaint, Hopkins police in April interviewed a 36-year-old man who said the abuse occurred in 2004 or 2005 when he was 15 or 16 years old and participating in Community Sports Recreation (CSR), a skate park organization at the Overpass Skate Park in Hopkins headed up by Cummings.
The man said Cummings would have him and other boys in CSR sleep over at his home in Hopkins, the complaint said. He said he stayed at Cummings’ home on occasion and was sexually assaulted by Cummings the last time he was there.