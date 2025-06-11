Twin Cities Suburbs

Former Twin Cities skateboard park operator charged with another sexual assault

A 2021 change in state law allows for the allegation from the mid-2000s to be charged. The former skate park operator is about to complete a long sentence on a separate child abuse charge.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 2:01PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A month before he completes a long sentence for child sex abuse, a man who once ran skateboarding parks in the Twin Cities is charged with an assault of a boy in the mid-2000s.

Wayne Lee Cummings Jr., 47, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cummings was charged by summons and has a June 30 court date. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune left messages Wednesday seeking his response to the allegations.

In 2021, Minnesota removed any time limit — known as a statute of limitations — for victims to come forward. Previously, victims in Minnesota had between six and nine years to report their case, depending on the severity of the crime and their age when it happened.

Cummings is nearing the July 7 conclusion of his time on intensive supervised release from prison, as part of a nearly 16-year sentence stemming from his conviction in 2009 sex assaults of teenagers in 2007 and 2008, while he owned the Showcase Skate Park in Rogers.

Prosecutors alleged that Cummings might have sexually touched at least eight boys.

According to this week’s criminal complaint, Hopkins police in April interviewed a 36-year-old man who said the abuse occurred in 2004 or 2005 when he was 15 or 16 years old and participating in Community Sports Recreation (CSR), a skate park organization at the Overpass Skate Park in Hopkins headed up by Cummings.

The man said Cummings would have him and other boys in CSR sleep over at his home in Hopkins, the complaint said. He said he stayed at Cummings’ home on occasion and was sexually assaulted by Cummings the last time he was there.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Former Twin Cities skateboard park operator charged with another sexual assault

card image

A 2021 change in state law allows for the allegation from the mid-2000s to be charged. The former skate park operator is about to complete a long sentence on a separate child abuse charge.

Twin Cities Suburbs

State and federal budget cuts will likely hit Minnesota homeowners’ tax bills

Joe Antonucci waited in line to pre pay his 2018 property tax Wednesday December 27, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Twin Cities

Roper: The ‘birthplace of Minneapolis’ is ready for its next chapter. Let’s tell the whole story.

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image