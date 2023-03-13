Felton Spencer, the center drafted sixth overall by the Timberwolves in 1990, died Sunday, the University of Louisville announced. No cause of death was listed.

A Louisville, Ky., native, Spencer, 55, played for Louisville from 1986 to 1990, becoming the Cardinals' all-time leader in field-goal percentage at 62.8%. As a senior, he averaged 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 68.1% from the floor.

The Wolves selected him with the first pick of their second NBA draft. The 7-footer spent his first three NBA seasons with the Wolves, averaging 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds, before playing with Utah, Golden State, New York, San Antonio and Orlando over a 12-year NBA career.

Spencer also worked an assistant coach at Spalding University and Bellarmine University in the Louisville area after his playing career ended.

Former Wolves teammate Thurl Bailey called Spencer an "amazing friend" on Twitter, adding: "Brought an unmatched toughness to the team and a lot of fun, love and laughter to all who were around him. RIP CHIEF!"