Former Minnesota Spokesman Recorder publisher Wallace ‘Jack’ Jackman dies at 81

Between jokes, wet willies and one-liners, Wallace “Jack” O’Neil Jackman spoke in a way that let you know he cared. It was part of the quiet intensity of Jackman’s personality, which pushed him to show goodwill to family, friends and strangers alike.
Minnesotans mourned and shared fond memories of Jackman after he died in his Minneapolis home on Oct. 27 at the age of 81. He had cancer for several years.
Family say they will remember the former newspaper publisher as a “stick of dynamite” who formed connections between Minnesota and communities across the world.
“He was an amazing connector, a collaborator, and a innovator. He loved giving to his community, endlessly, through words or through an act of good,” his daughter Tonya Jackman Hampton said, adding that his influence reached to Kenya, Germany, Ireland and cities across the United States. “His willingness to connect was boundary-less ... he wanted to be a part of creating linkages between different places and find ways to help communities.”
“A stick of dynamite” from Iowa
Jackman was born in 1944 in Des Moines, where he was raised by his parents, Launa Newman and Wallace O’Neil Jackman. The family moved to Minneapolis when Jackman was 13, and he cared for his father, whose health was failing, and his mother and older sister Norma Jean Williams. Soon Jackman set deep roots in the North Star State, attending Central High School and meeting a girl named Lynda, whom he married at 19. Jackman never graduated, but daughter Dauhn Jackman says he was a full-time father for her and many others.
“The best way to describe my father is that he was a stick of dynamite. He was charged all the time [and] he loved helping people,” Dauhn Jackman said. “I had to share my dad with other people in the community because he was that guy. Everybody loved him, everybody trusted him.”
Jackman’s stepfather, Cecil E. Newman, became a mentor to Jackman and guided him to become co-publisher of the Minneapolis Spokesman and St. Paul Recorder, now known as the Minnesota Spokesman Recorder, from 1982 to 2006. He helped to modernize the paper, buying computers to publish stories online and moving print production to save money.
His niece Tracey Williams-Dillard, chief executive and publisher for the Spokesman Recorder, remembers Jackman as a comedian who loved to travel and did “what he could to make this world a better place for us to live in.”