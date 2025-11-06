Former Minnesota Spokesman Recorder publisher Wallace ‘Jack’ Jackman dies at 81

Jackman was born in 1944 in Des Moines, where he was raised by his parents, Launa Newman and Wallace O’Neil Jackman. The family moved to Minneapolis when Jackman was 13, and he cared for his father, whose health was failing, and his mother and older sister Norma Jean Williams. Soon Jackman set deep roots in the North Star State, attending Central High School and meeting a girl named Lynda, whom he married at 19. Jackman never graduated, but daughter Dauhn Jackman says he was a full-time father for her and many others.