Former Minneapolis teacher sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting many children

The sentence does allow for the possibility of parole after 30 years.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2025 at 2:11PM
The Hennepin County Government Center. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A former Minneapolis charter school teacher has received a life prison term for sexually assaulting several young children.

Aaron Hjermstad, 46, of Brooklyn Center was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting 12 children between 2013 and 2020. His term includes the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Aaron J. Hjermstad
Aaron J. Hjermstad (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“My thoughts ... are solely with the many victims in this case. What they endured as children is nothing short of horrifying,” read a statement from County Attorney Mary Moriarty following Tuesday’s sentencing. “Mr. Hjermstad is being held accountable, and a sentence of this length removes the possibility of further harm at his hands for decades to come.”

Hjermstad taught at several charter schools in the Twin Cities — including the Mastery School and Harvest Best Academy. He also coached boys basketball. Many of his victims were either children he had coached or relatives of those children.

In 2022, Hjermstad was sentenced to 12 years in prison on four charges of criminal sexual conduct. His anticipated release date had been Nov. 21, 2029.

When Hjermstad was originally charged with four counts in 2020, he fled Minnesota and was arrested by police in Idaho. They found “thousands of videos of him assaulting children, some at his Brooklyn Center home,” the charges read.

That data was turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which began an investigation into Hjermstad. The victims in those videos include the 12 children in the later indictment.

The hiring of Hjermstad at the Mastery School, which merged with Harvest Best in 2021, was at the center of a Minnesota Supreme Court decision in February that said schools can be held liable for hiring decisions after sexual assault case.

Hjermstad was a gym and health teacher at the Mastery School and a basketball coach at Hospitality House Youth Development and Harvest Best Academy.

Last month, Abdul Jameel Wright, 39, of Minneapolis, a former Minnesota Teacher of the Year, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting an eighth-grader he taught at Harvest Best. The assaults lasted for a year and started in September 2016.

Anyone needing child victim-centered resources can contact CornerHouse’s Community Call Line at 612-813-8300.

Jeff Day of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

