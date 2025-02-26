Minnesota Supreme Court: schools can be held liable for hiring decisions after sexual assault case

The teacher, Aaron Hjermstad, was hired at the Mastery School in 2016 and went on to sexually assault several students. Hjermsatd was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022 on four charges of criminal sexual conduct. Last year, he was indicted in Hennepin County District Court on charges of sexually assaulting 12 other children under the age of 13. He is being housed at the state prison in Moose Lake.