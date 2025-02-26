The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that public schools can be held liable for their hiring practices after a Minneapolis charter school didn’t perform background checks and allowed a teacher and sports instructor with a history of sexual assault allegations to join its staff.
Minnesota Supreme Court: schools can be held liable for hiring decisions after sexual assault case
Best Academy’s decision to hire Aaron Hjermstad is at the center of a civil lawsuit surrounding extensive convictions and allegations of sexual assault of students.
The teacher, Aaron Hjermstad, was hired at the Mastery School in 2016 and went on to sexually assault several students. Hjermsatd was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022 on four charges of criminal sexual conduct. Last year, he was indicted in Hennepin County District Court on charges of sexually assaulting 12 other children under the age of 13. He is being housed at the state prison in Moose Lake.
A civil lawsuit brought by one of his minor victims at the Mastery School had been dismissed at the district court level and that decision was upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, with both courts ruling the charter school was protected because school hiring decisions are immune from liability.
The state Supreme Court overturned that, with Justice Paul Thissen writing in his 36-page opinion that the court refused to concur that all hiring decisions are protected and said the protection from liability must be “contextual and circumstances-specific.”
Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represented the minor victim, said at a news conference Wednesday that this was a monumental day for children who have been sexually assaulted by teachers.
“The Minnesota Supreme Court finally has determined that we have chosen to protect the kids in the schools instead of the predators,” Anderson said. “Credit to the courageous survivors with whom we stand and work every day for allowing us to stand with them to do something to protect other kids.”
Messages left with the attorneys representing Best Academy were not immediately returned.
The Mastery School, which hired Hjermstad, no longer technically exits, it merged with Best Academy in 2021, and took on that name. The Supreme Court noted that charter schools are designated school districts, according to Minnesota legal statutes.
Hjermstad taught at Excell Academy Charter School in Brooklyn Park from 2001 to 2015 and worked as a basketball and baseball coach at Hospitality House in Minneapolis from 1998 to 2020.
In 2015, a student at Excell reported that Hjermstad had sexually abused him three times. Hjermstad was investigated by the Department of Education which determined there was insufficient evidence. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.
Excell did not renew Hjermstad’s contract.
When Best Academy hired Hjermstad, the school did not contact either Excell or Hospitality House. The school had farmed out its hiring process to the Harvest Network of Schools whose hiring practice included background checks and reference letters but did not include calls to former employers.
When Hjermstad was interviewed at Best Academy, he told the principal his contract had not been renewed at Excell because of budget cuts. He was asked to fill out various forms. He did not provide answers to why he left Excell or whether Best Academy could contact Excell. He also asked if reference letters were “really necessary.”
Anderson argued that the sexual assault would not have happened if Best Academy had done a proper background search on Hjermstad, because, if they had, they would have discovered the prior sexual assault allegations against him.
The state Supreme Court ruled that the school needed to prove its decision to not obtain recommendation letters for Hjermstad or call his references was a policy decision. The court ruled the school failed in that obligation.
“Best Academy’s own hiring process documents suggest that reference letters and contacts were necessary,” Thissen wrote.
He added: “At the very least, it seems just as likely that a day-to-day operation decision was made to hire Hjermstad without following the otherwise required step of obtaining reference letters.”
Thissen’s opinion was joined by Chief Justice Natalie Hudson and Justices Gordon Moore, Karl Procaccini and Paul Thissen. Justices Sarah Hennesy and Theodora Gaïtas did not participate in hearing the case.
The court ordered the case sent back to Hennepin County District Court to consider if there are valid claims for damages.
Anderson said that the ruling will have serious, lasting impact for protecting students and holding schools accountable who hire teachers with past allegations of sexual assault.
“It’s not just about this school and their choices to protect this offender,” Anderson said. “This now applies across the board, to all public schools in Minnesota. So administrators, principals and school districts beware. There is a peril and a danger that you have ignored.”
