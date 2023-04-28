A former northern Minnesota county official and school bus driver is facing felony charges stemming from an alleged sex crime involving a minor.

Daniel J. Stacey, 59, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of electronic solicitation of a minor, both felonies, in Beltrami County District Court.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday and was released on $500,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 9.

Stacey resigned from his role as a commissioner on the Hubbard County board in January and was placed on leave from his school district job amid an investigation by the BCA that began last fall after the parent of a Nevis student made a complaint against Stacey.

According to court documents, Stacey offered to mentor the child, who was on his bus route. In November, Stacey reportedly brought the 13-year-old boy to his property, asked him to watch pornography and tried to touch him in a sexual manner, documents state. The boy told investigators Stacey told him not to tell anyone and helped him rehearse what to say about doing chores at his property.

Investigators also found footage that showed times Stacey would deactivate the school bus camera when the boy was the only student left on the bus.

Stacey is a retired law enforcement officer who was first elected to the Hubbard County Board in 2012. He started working for Nevis schools in 2005 and was employed as head of transportation, substitute bus driver and substitute teacher. Stacey also volunteered with the Boy Scouts and led drug awareness classes with students.

"The investigation of this case has lead to additional potential victims, and more are believed to exist," court documents state.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking people who may have had contact with Stacey to come forward as part of an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222 or by email at bca.tips@state.mn.us.

"We understand that it's difficult for crime victims to come forward and tell their story," said Drew Evans, BCA superintendent, in a news release. "Victim-survivors will be believed and support will be available should they choose to share their information."

Anyone who is impacted by sexual abuse can receive immediate help from the Minnesota Day One Crisis Line by phone at 866-223-1111 or by text at 612-399-9995.