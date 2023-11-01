Leo Gruba, a former Hill-Murray defenseman who plays for the Fargo Force of the U.S. Hockey League, announced Tuesday on the X platform that he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program.

Gruba, 19, is a 6-2, 209-pounder who is in his second year with the Force. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 60 games in 2022-23 and has five goals and nine assists in 10 games for the Force this season. Gruba helped Hill-Murray win the Class 2A state championship in 2020 and had 12 goals and 21 assists in 31 games in his senior season as the Pioneers took third place in the state tournament.

Gruba is a candidate to join the Gophers in the 2024-25 season.

Gruba is the second player in three days to commit to the Gophers. On Sunday, Erik Påhlsson, a Swedish right winger playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, pledged to Minnesota.