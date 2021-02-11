DULUTH – A former Hibbing elementary school teacher will serve four years of supervised probation after sharing lewd photos and videos of himself with minors over Snapchat last year.

Jordan M. Kochevar, 28, of Chisholm pleaded guilty to two felony counts of sending sexually explicit material to a child in December and was sentenced on Thursday to a stayed 20-month prison term. Two additional felony charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors charged Kochevar in June after the Hibbing Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 10-year-old who had seen a video of a man "showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward," according to charges.

Kochevar told investigators he was intoxicated when he sent "inappropriate messages to four different juveniles" on June 15, charges state, including a video that showed a man lowering his boxers.

Kochevar, who taught at Lincoln Elementary School and resigned this summer, must complete a sex offense treatment program as part of his sentence. He cannot use the internet, have contact with minors or "loiter in areas frequented by minors" without prior approval in addition to being barred from drinking, possessing firearms and voting, according to court records.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel Sullivan, a former Hibbing school board member, recused herself from the case.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496