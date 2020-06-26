A Hibbing, Minn., elementary school teacher has been charged with sending videos containing nudity to four teenagers over Snapchat.

Jordan M. Kochevar, 27, faces four felony charges of distributing sexual material to a child. Kochevar, who lives in Chisholm, teaches sixth grade at Lincoln Elementary School and has been placed on administrative leave.

"Immediately upon learning of this information, the school district reported to the appropriate authorities and took other appropriate action," Hibbing Public Schools Superintendent Richard Aldrich said in a statement. "The district will be investigating this matter further and taking action as warranted."

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Kochevar sent videos on June 15 of "a bare chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts. The male then lowers his boxer shorts."

Four minors age 14 and 15 received the images, police said.

On June 20, the parent of a 10-year-old told police about a Snapchat video "showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward," charges state.

On Tuesday, Kochevar told investigators he was intoxicated when he sent "inappropriate messages to four different juveniles," according to the complaint.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Kochevar had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon; a summons was issued for his first court appearance though no date had been set.