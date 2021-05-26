Former Gophers forward Joey King, of Eagan, has been added to the U.S. men's roster for this week's Olympic qualifying tournament for 3-on-3 basketball.

King, who finished his Gophers career in 2016, joins former Timberwolves forward Robbie Hummel, Kareem Maddox and Dominique Joneson the roster for the qualifier in Graz, Austria.

King replaces Iowa Wolves guard Canyon Barry, who is out because of a back injury. The top three men's and women's teams at the qualifier earn berths at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm humbled for the opportunity to play and compete with a USA jersey on my chest," King said in the news release. "I've been playing [3-on-3] basketball for a few years now. And this is the opportunity of a lifetime to go and compete for a chance to qualify for the Olympics."