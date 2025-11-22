For rescue pups, a glamorous photo can help save a life

He is one of her supermodels. He sits still, with his paws together. He preens his black snout into the air. His deep brown eyes stare into her camera.
But Choco Taco, a black Collie mix, will stay at the Bond Between, a Minnetonka animal rescue, for longer than his spotted siblings, Executive Director Rachel Mairose suspects. Black dogs like Choco Taco are the trickiest to photograph, and because of it, among the trickiest to get adopted, she said.
Mairose shakes her head, and spins the screen of her camera around. “It looks like a black blob.” Later, she’ll fix it in editing.
Finding people who can work a camera has become vital to animal shelters, as some try to accommodate a recent surge of pet surrenders in the Twin Cities. The Bond Between has recruited about 15 volunteers to take photos. The Animal Humane Society has several, too. Shelters need dogs to get adopted, and often, that starts with a good photo.
“There’s a direct correlation between how good the photos are and how quickly they’re adopted,” Mairose said.
Some 400 rescues remain at the Bond Between at any given time, and each one gets a glamour shot. Mairose even has a whole room for them, where a photography light swings from above. There’s a warm tan backdrop. And of course, there are plenty of treats.
Some sit like a “model,” as Mairose calls them. Others need a bit more coaxing. A two-year-old pit bull named Freckles pressed herself against the wall. She pulled against her leash. She splattered the set with pee and did everything she could not to look at Mairose’s camera.
But Mairose and her subject will stay until they get a good shot. For five minutes, she showered Freckles with a steady stream of treats, a series of pretend barks and some 30 clicks of the camera. Four of them were bound to be good, she said.