For 15 years, April has been for biking in Minnesota — and building community

Participants have discovered a passion for biking and even found love attending easy-going group rides.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 1:10AM
Jenny Jenkins, center, laughs as Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson of 30 Days of Biking and the Joyful Riders Club give last minute instructions for a "bunny ride" Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Fulton Beer's taproom in the north loop of Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

April in Minnesota can be unpredictable. One day it’s short-sleeves weather, the next it’s snowing or sleeting. But that doesn’t stop some enthusiastic cyclists who participate in an annual challenge to get out on their bikes early in the riding season.

The 30 Days of Biking challenge — which is marking its 15th anniversary this year — encourages people to bike every day in April, for any distance. While the Minnesota cycling season typically starts in May, for founder Patrick Stephenson, getting out earlier in the year can build camaraderie.

“Even if it’s rough, even if it snows one day and rains the next. It was a big push to get out there together,” he said.

The challenge is self-directed, meaning riders bike at a pace, time of day, distance and location that works for them. It is not a race, and fancy gear is not required, Stephenson said.

A common theme, however, is sharing experiences on social media. The challenge took off when Stephenson started sharing on X under the hashtag #30DaysofBiking. Others joined in, and now tens of thousands of people across the U.S. and about 100 countries have participated over the years.

Laura G. Mitchell, who now serves on the board of Our Streets, lived in Denver in 2014 when she came across the movement. Mitchell and her wife were looking for things to do around town. They acquired single-speed bikes and decided to use the challenge as a reason to go on an adventure daily, she said.

On a bike, Mitchell watched even the most mundane experiences, like going to the grocery store, become magical. Outside of a car, she noticed more of her surroundings and felt the cold set in on her fingers or nose.

“By the end of the month, I was completely hooked,” Mitchell said. “I went from just using my bike as a leisure and sometimes exercise activity to actually using my bike for transportation.”

Though the challenge got its start online, 30 Days of Biking participants often come together in real life, too.

Mario Macaruso, center, and Patrick Stephenson, right, of 30 Days of Biking and the Joyful Riders Club, go over the ride plan with cyclists gathered for a 'bunny ride' Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Fulton Beer's taproom in the north loop of Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Stephenson and others host twice-weekly group rides under the moniker Joyful Riders Club. Seventy-five people attended a challenge kickoff event in late March.

The group rides are great places to not only meet people but to learn tips from other cyclists on tackling all-weather riding, Mitchell said.

The rides are “no drop” — meaning no one is left behind — and relatively short. A few miles on Thursdays before finishing with a beer at the Fulton taproom, or on Saturday mornings before stopping for pastries. With ample socializing time built into the group rides, it opens up the possibility for all kinds of connections at a time when Stephenson and others feel it’s needed most.

“You make friends and you develop relationships, and who knows what can come from that,” Stephenson said. “You might get a job from somebody as a result of that, you might fall in love with somebody you meet on the ride.”

Stephenson met his wife at a 30 Days of Biking event 15 years ago. They began dating a month later. Now, they ride with their two daughters.

His friend and fellow participant Claire Milldrum met her partner Jon at a Joyful Riders Club event. Their first date even included a bike ride, she said.

Though Milldrum has never biked the full 30 days in April — she can be a bit forgetful — she has loved the push to get outside.

“I went from someone that had a little 1980s commuter-slash-cruiser bike to learning that this is what I had been missing in my 20s,” Milldrum said. “Now I get to ride with my best friend.”

For those looking to join in for the rest of April, Mitchell recommends pacing yourself and easing into biking. Any distance can have an impact, she said, recalling only having time to go around the block earlier in the month before vacation.

“It felt silly, but I felt better after the one block loop, and just getting some time to be outside and notice my surroundings before I got into the car for a road trip,” she said. “Every single type of ride is good and OK. Take it one day at a time.”

Plus, there’s no shame in missing a day, Stephenson said.

“I want them to just keep at it,“ he said. ”I want this to be an excuse to have joy in our lives.”

Patrick Stephenson, center, of 30 Days of Biking and the Joyful Riders Club bocks traffic for cyclists to cross during a 'bunny ride' Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Fulton Beer's taproom in the north loop of Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

