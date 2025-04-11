April in Minnesota can be unpredictable. One day it’s short-sleeves weather, the next it’s snowing or sleeting. But that doesn’t stop some enthusiastic cyclists who participate in an annual challenge to get out on their bikes early in the riding season.
The 30 Days of Biking challenge — which is marking its 15th anniversary this year — encourages people to bike every day in April, for any distance. While the Minnesota cycling season typically starts in May, for founder Patrick Stephenson, getting out earlier in the year can build camaraderie.
“Even if it’s rough, even if it snows one day and rains the next. It was a big push to get out there together,” he said.
The challenge is self-directed, meaning riders bike at a pace, time of day, distance and location that works for them. It is not a race, and fancy gear is not required, Stephenson said.
A common theme, however, is sharing experiences on social media. The challenge took off when Stephenson started sharing on X under the hashtag #30DaysofBiking. Others joined in, and now tens of thousands of people across the U.S. and about 100 countries have participated over the years.
Laura G. Mitchell, who now serves on the board of Our Streets, lived in Denver in 2014 when she came across the movement. Mitchell and her wife were looking for things to do around town. They acquired single-speed bikes and decided to use the challenge as a reason to go on an adventure daily, she said.
On a bike, Mitchell watched even the most mundane experiences, like going to the grocery store, become magical. Outside of a car, she noticed more of her surroundings and felt the cold set in on her fingers or nose.
“By the end of the month, I was completely hooked,” Mitchell said. “I went from just using my bike as a leisure and sometimes exercise activity to actually using my bike for transportation.”