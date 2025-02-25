How two Minnesota sisters became the Food Dolls – and an internet sensation

This cozy dish has been handed down through the generations of our family, from our grandmother to our mother and then on to us. While tagine is a classic Middle Eastern preparation — named after the type of pot used to stew together an aromatic blend of vegetables, meats, and spices — it’s not as common to see seafood in the mix. But our grandma Aliyah, or Teita, which is what we called her (“grandma” in Arabic), was originally from Damietta, a city in northeast Egypt along the Mediterranean coast where fresh fish and shellfish were widely available. We love how light this meal is, yet the combination of jammy tomatoes and peppers—plus many, many memories of this simmering on the stove at Teita’s house — makes it feel like a warm hug. From “Pretty Delicious,” by Alia Elkaffas and Radwa Elkaffas (Clarkson Potter, 2025).