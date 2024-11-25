Twin Cities Suburbs

Fleet Farm employee may have been attacked with ‘edged weapon,’ Carver County Sheriff’s Office says

The worker was sent to the hospital with a neck injury.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 12:44AM
Carver County Sheriff's Office (Carver County Sheriff's Office)

A Fleet Farm employee was sent to the hospital after being assaulted at the Carver store on Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement were called to the store, located at 1935 Levi Griffin Road, after 2 p.m. on Sunday, said Lt. Jason Breunig, a spokesman with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. A woman there was assaulted with what investigators believe might have been an “edged weapon,” Breunig said.

“We believe a weapon was involved, but that is still under investigation,” he said.

A man was arrested and is being held at the Carver County jail. Charges were not filed as of Sunday night.

The employee suffered an injury to her neck and was hospitalized. However, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Breunig did not provide additional details. He said more information should be released this coming week.

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

