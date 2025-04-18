Greater Minnesota

Fix underway for mine pit that threatened to flood northern Minnesota town

The Canisteo Mine Pit has long threatened to flood nearby Bovey.

By Jana Hollingsworth

April 18, 2025 at 1:00PM
The small town of Bovey, Minn., sits just south of the Canisteo Mine Pit, which has been slowly filling with water and threatening to wash out the town. (Duke Skorich)

A project is underway to permanently prevent the Canisteo Mine Pit in northern Minnesota from overflowing into the nearby city of Bovey.

The pit — actually multiple former mine sites that merged as they filled with water — has seen the water level rise 5 to 7 feet each year, the state Department of Natural Resources says.

Bovey is directly south of the 5-mile-long pit and near one of the first spots where water could overflow.

The DNR has managed water levels by pumping more than 4.7 billion gallons from the Itasca County site and is now building an outlet. When finished, it will allow water to flow to the Prairie River, maintaining Canisteo’s levels year-round without relying on seasonal pumping.

Work should be mostly complete by August, the DNR said.

In 2023, the Legislature approved nearly $9 million to build the outlet and its complex sand-filtration system.

The automated system will capture invasive species, such as zebra mussels, to prevent them from entering the river.

Groundwater and precipitation have filled the pit since mining operations ceased, and no company is responsible for managing the levels, the DNR said.

In 2022, the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funded a water-pumping project managed by the DNR.

The 4.7 billion gallons of water pumped from the pit went to Holman Lake and a wetland complex. Winter pumping has kept levels low enough to prevent flooding.

The DNR does not plan to open public access to the pit.

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

